NYS budget: Expansion of green initiatives

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The 2021 New York budget includes multiple avenues to encourage Green initiatives throughout the state. It includes a ban on Styrofoam and legislation for the use of e-bike and e-scooters.

Styrofoam including single-use food containers and packing peanuts will be banned beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The state also wants to speed up renewable energy projects and renewable transmission delivery. The legislation creates a new Office of Renewable Energy Permitting to assist in approving large-scale renewable energy projects.

A “Green Jobs Tax Credit” will be made available to employers who create green economy positions and a “Green Investment Tax Credit” for qualifying green economy projects. Credits will also be available for company investments in research and qualifying green economy projects. All credits will be dispersed on a discretionary basis.