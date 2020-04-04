Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

NYS budget: Expansion of green initiatives

NY Capitol News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The 2021 New York budget includes multiple avenues to encourage Green initiatives throughout the state. It includes a ban on Styrofoam and legislation for the use of e-bike and e-scooters.

Styrofoam including single-use food containers and packing peanuts will be banned beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The state also wants to speed up renewable energy projects and renewable transmission delivery. The legislation creates a new Office of Renewable Energy Permitting to assist in approving large-scale renewable energy projects.

A “Green Jobs Tax Credit” will be made available to employers who create green economy positions and a “Green Investment Tax Credit” for qualifying green economy projects. Credits will also be available for company investments in research and qualifying green economy projects. All credits will be dispersed on a discretionary basis.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected