NYS budget: Lowering prescription drugs for everyone in the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New prescription legislation included in the 2021 New York budget will lower prescription drug costs for everyone in the state through a three-part plan.
Insulin co-payments will also be capped at $100 a month for patients with insurance to combat rising costs.
A commission will also be created to assess the benefits and feasibility of importing prescription drugs from Canada. At the end of the study, a plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for review.
