Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

NYS budget: Lowering prescription drugs for everyone in the state

NY Capitol News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 12: Carole Jaquez displays a box of pills for her asthma and high blood pressure condition purchased in Canada at a 58.9% savings October 12, 2004 in New York City. Twenty-five senior citizens on the East Coast are traveling together on the Silver Meteor train, dubbed the Rx Express, which will take them to Toronto, Canada, to purchase prescription drugs at a cost 30-60% less than U.S. prices. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New prescription legislation included in the 2021 New York budget will lower prescription drug costs for everyone in the state through a three-part plan.

Insulin co-payments will also be capped at $100 a month for patients with insurance to combat rising costs.

A commission will also be created to assess the benefits and feasibility of importing prescription drugs from Canada. At the end of the study, a plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for review.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected