NYS budget: New anti-terrorism act targets domestic hate crimes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York Hate Crime Anti-Terrorism Act included in the 2021 New York budget seeks to target domestic terrorism hate crimes.
The law makes “domestic acts of terrorism motivated by hate” an A-1 class felony. Those convicted of the felony would face up to life in prison without the ability of parole.
