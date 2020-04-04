NYS budget: Permanent banning on hydrofracking practices

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2021 NYS budget includes Gov. Cuomo’s ban on the Department of Environmental Conservation approving permits allowing the authorization of applicants to drill, deepen, plug back or convert wells that use high-volume hydraulic fracturing as a way to complete or recomplete a well.

Additionally, the legislation temporarily prohibits future gelled propane hydrofracking applications until the Department can conduct an analysis of the impacts of this method.

The goal of this legislation is to protect the health of New Yorkers and make sure that the environment is not continuously harmed by fracking practices.