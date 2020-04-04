Live Now
Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his daily COVID-19 briefing
NYS budget: Preventing veteran and law enforcement suicide

NY Capitol News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

A member of the military at a computer keyboard, 2020 (Nexstar, file)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The state is investing $1 million and will partner with organizations aimed at helping prevent suicide among veterans, law enforcement, correctional officers and first responders. State agencies are also being directed to expand on suicide prevention for these groups.

The money will also be used by the Office of Mental Health for the creation of a statewide campaign destigmatizing mental illness.

A panel of experts and stakeholders will meet to formulate a plan to address the best strategies for preventing suicide in these groups at its annual Suicide Prevention Conference.

