Live Now
Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his daily COVID-19 briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

NYS budget: Restore Mother Nature Bond Act seeks to make $3 billion available to combat climate change in the state

NY Capitol News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Restore Mother Nature Bond Act, included in the 2021 New York state budget, creates a $3 billion fund to help the state address environmental changes associated with climate change.

The bond will ensure New York is adapting to the effects of climate change. It will also create jobs and develop local economies. The state’s finances and economic outlook will be assessed by the budget director later in 2020 to determine whether the state will move forward with the bond.

Projects to be addressed by bond

  • Reduce flood risk
  • Investing in resilient infrastructure
  • Restore freshwater and tidal wetlands
  • Preserve open space
  • Conserve forest areas
  • Reduce pollution from agricultural and storm water runoff
  • Fund up to $700 million in projects to fight climate change, including green buildings
  • 35 percent of the funds will be spent on projects to benefit under served areas of the state

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected