NYS budget: Surrogates’ ‘Bill of Rights’ established

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza on January 8. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The NYS budget includes the legalization of gestational surrogacy for all to help LGBTQ couples and couples struggling with infertility.

The legalization establishes criteria for surrogacy contracts providing protection for parents and surrogates to make sure all parties give informed consent during every step of the process.

The Surrogates’ “Bill of Rights” will ensure the right of surrogates to make their own healthcare decisions including whether or not to terminate or continue with a pregnancy. Additionally, surrogates will have access to comprehensive health insurance and the independent legal counsel of their choice, which will all be paid for by the intended parents.

The legislation aims to create a streamlined process for establishing parenthood when one person is a non-biological parent, known as “second parent adoption.

