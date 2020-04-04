NYS budget: Tax cuts estimated to save middle-class New Yorkers more than $1.8 billion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- For a third year, the tax rate for middle-class New Yorkers will be cut. The new rates are part of an effort to reduce the tax burden by 20% by 2025.
New effective income tax rates
- $43,000-$161,550- tax rate reduced to 6.09% from 6.85%
- $161,550-$323,200- tax rate reduced to 6.41% from 6.85%
When the tax cuts are completely phased in those earning between $27,900-$161,550 will pay 5.5% and those earning between $161,550-$323,200 will pay 6%.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- New offenses eligible for bail, changes included in new $177B state budget
- Syracuse home without working smoke detectors badly damaged in fire
- NYS budget: Updated legislation regarding tobacco and nicotine use
- NYS budget: Out-of-state gun loophole closed
- NYS budget: Surrogates’ ‘Bill of Rights’ established
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App