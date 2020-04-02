Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

NYS Legislature passes tentative budget

NY Capitol News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Legislature has agreed on a tentative budget for the 2020 fiscal year. 

The Legislature is working on reaching a more concrete state budget agreement, debating several items late into the night,  including the $2 billion in discretionary funding of capital projects as the state is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the Assemblymembers was not in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Also on the table was proposed cuts to education.

Assemblyman Angelo Aantabarbara from New York’s 11th District released a statement, saying, “Public education simply can’t take a cut in this state budget. The governor should know this since he’s underfunded our schools for years, especially in our upstate rural communities!”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected