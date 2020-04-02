NYS Legislature passes tentative budget

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Legislature has agreed on a tentative budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

The Legislature is working on reaching a more concrete state budget agreement, debating several items late into the night, including the $2 billion in discretionary funding of capital projects as the state is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the Assemblymembers was not in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19.

Also on the table was proposed cuts to education.

Assemblyman Angelo Aantabarbara from New York’s 11th District released a statement, saying, “Public education simply can’t take a cut in this state budget. The governor should know this since he’s underfunded our schools for years, especially in our upstate rural communities!”