NYS Legislature passes tentative budget

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Legislature has agreed on a tentative budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
The Legislature is working on reaching a more concrete state budget agreement, debating several items late into the night, including the $2 billion in discretionary funding of capital projects as the state is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the Assemblymembers was not in attendance after testing positive for COVID-19.
Also on the table was proposed cuts to education.
Assemblyman Angelo Aantabarbara from New York’s 11th District released a statement, saying, “Public education simply can’t take a cut in this state budget. The governor should know this since he’s underfunded our schools for years, especially in our upstate rural communities!”
