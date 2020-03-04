NYS Senate and Assembly pass bill requiring adult backseat passengers to wear seatbelts

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York senators are moving to strengthen the state’s seat belt laws, approving a bill that requires backseat adult passengers to buckle up.

The legislation, passed by the State Senate and Assembly, now moves on to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Current law requires front seat adult passengers to be buckled, but the legislation would force adult backseat passengers to use a seat belt, too.

The backseat belt measure has long been stalled at the state capitol, and has had long-time support from organizations like AAA.

