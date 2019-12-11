Public Health and Health Planning Council expected to vote on E-cigarette flavor ban extension

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Despite a temporary restraining order on New York State’s flavored e-cigarette ban, the Public Health and Health Planning Council is expected to vote on an extension.

In September, Governor Cuomo signed off on an executive action to ban flavored e-cigarettes following reports of vaping illnesses. However, due to a court stay on the ban, it has not been enforced.

Vape owners say despite the order, business has slowed.

“As of late we are seeing the adult smokers come in and make the transition, but it’s been very challenging to get through the last couple months,” said Mike Kruger of the NYS Vapor Association.

The current ban, though not in effect, will expire later this week. The Public Health and Health Planning Council has plans to vote on an extension Thursday.

In a statement, a spokesperson with the Department of Health said: “The alarming youth e-cigarette usage numbers speak for themselves…” And that,

“…The Public Health and Health Planning Council agenda reflects the need to ensure that this important emergency regulation will be in place and in effect if the flavor ban is upheld by the courts…”

Meanwhile the Vapor Technology Association’s Executive Director says New York State: “… is going to waste more taxpayer dollars and create a bigger public health crisis by driving people back to combustible cigarettes or to illegal sales in a new and larger black market.”

The Council’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.