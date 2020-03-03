Rallies planned to demand greater funding for mental health services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Activists plan to rally at noon on Tuesday in the Capital, urging the governor and legislature to increase funds to mental health housing programs.

In his 2021 budget proposal, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo raised funding for such programs by $20 million. The Bring It Home coalition, organizing Tuesday’s day of action, wants the governor to allocate an even greater amount.

The coalition of mental health advocates says these programs have been underfunded for decades, and that only a very significant investment—without naming a specific figure—can turn the tide. Some 40,000 needy New Yorkers with serious and persistent mental illness rely on this kind of public assistance.

Demonstrators will convene in the second-floor War Room in the State Capitol building.

Organizers have planned similar rallies in New York City, Buffalo, Syracuse, Rochester, and on Long Island.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9