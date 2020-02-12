Cuomo planning to meet with Trump after Trusted Traveler Program ban

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a bill signing ceremony in New York. Cuomo says his state will file a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plan to block New Yorkers from enrolling in “trusted traveler” programs. Federal officials say they took the step because of a new New York law barring immigrant agents from getting access to state motor vehicle records. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — After it was announced that New York would sue the federal government following the Department of Homeland Security’s ban on New Yorkers using the Trusted Traveler Program (TTP), Gov. Cuomo is planning to meet with President Trump.

Gov. Cuomo appeared on WAMC Northeast Public Radio Wednesday morning, saying the meeting is planned for Thursday.

Cuomo would like to present the possibility of handling matters of information access for TTP on a case-by-case business. The plan would not allow the federal government full access to the state’s databases, but instead, allow them to vet people in relation to TTP.

During his radio interview, Cuomo said that when undocumented immigrants get a driver’s license, they are registered in the state’s databases. Cuomo believes the federal government is looking for information on them so that it can be turned over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Cuomo says this would allow the federal government to have a “feeding frenzy on undocumented people.”

Anyone who applied for the TTP is subjected to more scrutiny than what one would experience at the DMV, Cuomo stated. To be certified for TTP, you must be a citizen.

“You should never apply for TTP status if you’re undocumented,” Cuomo says, because this would essentially be an act of turning yourself in to the federal government.

The Green Light Law allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

