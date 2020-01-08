State of the State: Banning Fentanyl Analogs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo, as a part of the 2020 State of the State proposed legislation that would banning fentanyl analogs.

Specifically the legislation would make the Fentanyl analogs subject to the same criminal sale or possession penalties as other controlled substances.

In addition to that, it would also give the New York State Health Commissioner the power to ban any new fentanyl analog that is added to the schedule of controlled substances.

The Governor also proposed making it easier for those with an addiction to opioids, to get access to treatment and medication.

That proposal has four outlined steps: