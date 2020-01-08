State of the State: Cuomo talks about legalization of marijuana in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo talks about the decriminalization of marijuana and getting marijuana legalized this year.
Governor says the state wants to work with neighboring states on legalizing marijuana for adult-use. Also talks about the creation of a global cannabis and hemp research center for science and education in conjunction with the state university.
