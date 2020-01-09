State of the State: Cuomo would make the New York Buy American Act permanent

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Per Wednesday’s State of the State address, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo wants to make the New York Buy American Act permanent.

The 2017 act mandates that state agencies use domestic structural steel and iron for surface road and bridge projects over $1 million. Cuomo would back a bill amending the law, set to expire in April.

Making the act permanent would create union jobs by enshrining requirements for the Department of Transportation, the Thruway Authority, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Office of General Services, the SUNY Construction Fund, and the Dormitory Authority to use American-made materials for large infrastructure contracts in the state.