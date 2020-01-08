State of the State: Governor Cuomo talks about his proposal to ban fentanyl and additional census funding NY Capitol News by: Sarah Darmanjian Posted: Jan 8, 2020 / 04:02 PM EST / Updated: Jan 8, 2020 / 04:02 PM EST ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo talks about his proposal to ban fentanyl and synthetic fentanyl derivatives. He also talks about making additional funds available to make sure all New Yorker’s are counted in the census.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App