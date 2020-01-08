Closings
State of the State: Governor Cuomo talks about his proposal to ban fentanyl and additional census funding

NY Capitol News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo talks about his proposal to ban fentanyl and synthetic fentanyl derivatives. He also talks about making additional funds available to make sure all New Yorker’s are counted in the census.

