State of the State: Increased Transparency in Healthcare Costs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a part of the 2020 State of the State Governor Andrew Cuomo has directed three state agencies to collaborate on website, that would let New Yorkers compare healthcare services.

The website would be called NYHealthcareCompare, and it would allow anyone who visits to compare and contrast cost and quality of healthcare procedures at hospitals across the state.

The site would also provide information on the rights when it comes to medical matters, including things like financial assistance options, what to do about a surprise bill and more.