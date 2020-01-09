State of the State: Sexual Predators and Social Media

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a part of the 2020 State of the State address, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo proposed legislation to prevent sexual predators from using new social media.

The new legislation would force sexual predators to disclose their screen names for each social media account or dating/gaming app they are on to the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Current laws only require sex offenders to register and keep up to date all current email accounts, screen names and any other internet identifiers with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.

DCJS will send their list to any provider that the offender discloses, and the provider will be required to review this data, develop policies on how to use it, and release this policy publically to their users.

The new legislation would also make it a crime for convicted sex offenders to misrepresent themselves online.