NYS coronavirus cases up to 173; National Guard to be deployed to New Rochelle

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number of positive tests of coronavirus has risen to 173 in New York State, which is up 31 from Monday.

Westchester County has 108 cases, which is 10 more than Monday

New York City has 36 total cases, which is up 17 from Monday

Nassau County has 19 total coronavirus cases, which is up 2 from Monday

Rockland County has 6 total cases, which is up 2 from Monday

To put these numbers in perspective, Washington State has 179 total cases and 22 deaths, whereas New York State has 173 total cases and no deaths. In New York State, only 14 people of the 173 people who have tested positive have been hospitalized. That is only about 8% of the cases.

Beginning Thursday, March 12, there will be a containment area in New Rochelle. Public gathering places within a one-mile radius of the first reported positive coronavirus case will be closed. This is for facilities in this area, like schools and churches, where large groups have gathered. This will continue through March 25th.

“No one likes disruption,” Cuomo said, but reiterated that this was to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo also announced that the National Guard will be deployed to the New Rochelle area to help with food delivery to those who are in quarantine, and to help clean public spaces.

Testing will also be ramped up in New York State. Northwell health will be deploying a satellite testing facility in New Rochelle.

