NY running campaign to promote pedestrian safety

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced Friday that law enforcement will be participating in the “Operation See! Be Seen!” pedestrian safety campaign from June 11 through June 24 to decrease pedestrian-involved crashes. As part of this education effort, a new PSA will air on radio, television and social media and will be displayed on billboards.

The new PSA focuses on reminding pedestrians and drivers to look out for each other in scenarios where they may not be visible to each other due to obstructions in or near the roadway. This campaign is part of New York’s nationally recognized Pedestrian Safety Action Plan.

Through the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan (PSAP), the State has made progress protecting pedestrians. Preliminary data shows that pedestrian fatalities are down more than 26% statewide from 2016, when the PSAP began, to 2020. According to a recent report, New York had 51 fewer pedestrian fatalities in 2020 compared to 2019—an 18% reduction—while nationally, pedestrian fatalities were up nearly 5%. The Governor’s Highway Safety Association awarded New York’s PSAP the Peter K. O’Rourke Special Achievement Award in 2018 for significant contributions to pedestrian and motorist safety.

During the “Operation See! Be Seen!” mobilization, law enforcement will engage drivers and pedestrians to inform and educate them about pedestrian safety laws and issue warning notices or tickets when necessary. They will also distribute information cards and campaign materials. The type of violations that will be targeted include motorists failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk, or pedestrians crossing against the orange “DO NOT WALK” hand.

Safety reminders for drivers:

Stop for pedestrians at crosswalks and intersections

Do not block crosswalks when stopped at an intersection

Always look for pedestrians, particularly when turning at a green light or making a right turn on red

Take extra care around schools, playgrounds and neighborhoods

Safety reminders for pedestrians: