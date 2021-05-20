NYS is offering a lottery incentive to get the vaccine, but only for next week

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced a major initiative to get people vaccinated. if you have not yet received your COVID shot, you could win up to $5 million if you get vaccinated next week. It’s called Vax and Scratch. 

There’s the first prize of $5 million, plus a number of smaller cash prizes. Cuomo says people have a 1 in 9 chance to win something. This is free for anyone who gets a vaccination next week at any of the state’s 10 mass vaccination sites, including the NYS Fairgrounds. This will go on next week only. 

