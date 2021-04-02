NYS launches website for Office of Cannabis Management

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2013 file photo, farmer Breezy shows off the distinctive leaves of a marijuana plant during a tour of his plantation in Jamaica’s central mountain town of Nine Mile. While the island has a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015, it is running low on the illegal market, due to heavy heavy rains followed by extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a website for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

This website will provide information on the OCM’s regulatory structure which, with the Cannabis Control Board, will oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale and taxation of medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp within New York State.

The website also provides resources for individuals seeking medical cannabis practitioners, caregivers and medical cannabis IDs as well as businesses seeking licensure to participate in adult-use, medical and cannabinoid hemp industries.

“Legalizing cannabis was the first step in this historic endeavor to right the wrongs of the past,” the governor said in a statement.

“The Office of Cannabis Management’s website provides critical preliminary information pending the creation of the Cannabis Control Board about the future of this industry as well as resources for individuals and businesses seeking information on the future of cannabis in New York State. The website outlines the comprehensive reforms this legislation enacts, and I know will be a valued resource for many as we move forward.”

Gov. Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act into law Wednesday morning after it was passed by the New York State Assembly and Senate Tuesday.

According to the governor’s office, the legislation, known formally as S.854-A/A.1248-A:

Establishes the Office of Cannabis Management

Expands New York’s existing Medical Marijuana Program

Establishes a licensing system

Creates a Social and Economic Equity Program encouraging individuals disproportionately impacted by cannabis enforcement to participate in industry

Tax collection projected to reach $350 million annually and potentially create 30,000 to 60,000 jobs

The website for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management can be found here.