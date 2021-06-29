NYS receives $7.4M in Homeland Security grants to support emergency preparedness; see the breakdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday announced 76 recipients across the State will receive grant funds to increase their emergency preparedness and response capabilities. The funding supports essential training and equipment for first responders, including specialized law enforcement and fire emergency response teams.
The $7.4 million in funding is said to support New York’s bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, explosive detection canine teams and technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams. The funds will also reportedly help protect and secure crucial infrastructure and expand local governments’ cyber security capabilities.
“Public safety is our top priority in New York and this funding allows cities, towns, villages and counties to enhance their emergency preparedness capabilities so they can protect New Yorkers from a variety of threats,” Governor Cuomo said. “First responders need high quality resources to do their jobs to the best of their abilities and this funding will ensure they can acquire them. We owe infinite thanks to these teams and anticipate these grants streamlining the work they do to serve our communities.”
The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grant programs, and is said to have previously distributed around $81.9 million through the State Homeland Security Program.
“New Yorkers rely on the state’s public safety professionals in an emergency, and these funds will help ensure these preparedness capabilities have the funding and resources needed to protect our citizens,” said Patrick A. Murphy, Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. “The Division will continue to support these vital teams and capabilities so they can continue protecting New Yorkers.”
Bomb Squads: This program helps equip and train the state’s 12 local FBI-accredited bomb squads to locate and prevent potential emergencies caused by improvised explosive devices or IEDs. More than $23.6 million in dedicated homeland security funding has been awarded to New York bomb squads over 14 consecutive years.
Grantees: 12 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity:
|Sub-Recipient
|Region
|Funding Amount
|Chautauqua County
|Western NY
|$75,000
|Village of Endicott
|Southern Tier
|$100,000
|Erie County
|Western NY
|$150,000
|Monroe County
|Western NY
|$112,500
|Nassau County
|Long Island
|$209,091
|NYPD
|NYC/Metro
|$418,182
|Onondaga County
|Central NY
|$100,000
|City of Rochester
|Western NY
|$112,500
|Rockland County
|Hudson Valley
|$104,545
|City of Syracuse
|Central NY
|$100,000
|Suffolk County
|Long Island
|$209,091
|Westchester County
|NYC/Metro
|$309,091
|Total
|$2,000,000
Hazardous Materials Targeted Grant Program: This program serves as a resource for 18 regional hazmat teams, outside of New York City, to sustain and enhance hazmat capabilities to help New Yorkers respond to and recover from acts of terrorism and other emergencies. Regions can use this funding to obtain and maintain essential equipment, implement the HazMat Team Accreditation Program, conduct training and exercises, and develop and update hazmat response plans.
Grantees: 18 awards were made through this noncompetitive grant opportunity:
|Sub-Recipient (Regional Partners)
|Region
|Funding Amount
|Albany County (Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady)
|Capital District
|$150,000
|Broome County (Chenango, Delaware, Otsego)
|Southern Tier
|$108,000
|Cayuga County (Cortland, Tompkins)
|Southern Tier
|$72,000
|Chautauqua County (Allegany, Cattaraugus)
|Western NY
|$94,000
|Columbia County (Greene)
|Capital District
|$46,000
|Erie County (Niagara)
|Western NY
|$172,000
|Essex County (Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton. St. Lawrence, Warren, Washington)
|North Country
|$182,000
|Genesee County (Livingston, Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming)
|Western NY
|$196,000
|Jefferson County (Lewis)
|North County
|$52,000
|Nassau County
|Long Island
|$94,000
|Oneida County (Herkimer)
|Central NY
|$64,000
|Onondaga County (Madison, Oswego)
|Central NY
|$110,000
|Orange County (Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster)
|Hudson Valley
|$142,000
|Schoharie County (Fulton, Montgomery)
|Capital District
|$68,000
|Schuyler County (Chemung, Steuben, Tioga)
|Western NY
|$106,000
|Seneca County (Ontario, Wayne, Yates)
|Western NY
|$110,000
|Suffolk County
|Long Island
|$102,000
|Westchester County (Dutchess, Putnam)
|NYC/Metro
|$132,000
|Total
|$2,000,000
Explosive Detection Canine Team Grant Program: Funding through this program provides local law enforcement agencies with active road patrol aid to develop and enhance their explosive detection canine capabilities. Explosive detection canine teams provide a visible, proactive police presence in areas of mass gathering, transportation centers and critical infrastructure sites. In addition to this deterrence presence, they provide a mobile response capability for detection and identification of potential explosive device incidents.
Grantees: 27 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity (11 new team projects; 16 sustainment projects).
|Sub-Recipient
|Region
|Funding Amount
|Albany County
|Capital District
|$15,000
|City of Albany
|Capital District
|$15,000
|City of Binghamton
|Southern Tier
|$50,000
|Chautauqua County
|Western NY
|$15,000
|Town of Greenburgh
|NYC/Metro
|$49,537
|Monroe County
|Western NY
|$15,000
|NYPD
|NYC/Metro
|$50,000
|NYPD
|NYC/Metro
|$15,000
|Niagara County
|Western NY
|$15,000
|Onondaga County
|Central NY
|$50,000
|Onondaga County
|Central NY
|$15,000
|Orange County
|Hudson Valley
|$6,000
|City of Peekskill
|NYC/Metro
|$15,000
|City of Poughkeepsie
|Hudson Valley
|$15,000
|Putnam County
|Hudson Valley
|$20,000
|Rockland County
|NYC/Metro
|$15,000
|Town of Saugerties
|Hudson Valley
|$15,000
|City of Schenectady
|Capital District
|$15,000
|Suffolk County
|Long Island
|$15,000
|Tompkins County
|Central NY
|$49,500
|City of Troy
|Capital District
|$50,000
|City of Troy
|Capital District
|$14,950
|Town of Warwick
|Hudson Valley
|$50,000
|Westchester County
|NYC/Metro
|$50,000
|City of White Plains
|NYC/Metro
|$15,000
|Town of Woodbury
|Hudson Valley
|$50,000
|City of Yonkers
|NYC/Metro
|$50,000
|Total
|$749,987
Technical Rescue & Urban Search and Rescue Grant Program: This program focuses on the enhancement of technical rescue and urban search and rescue teams. These emergency responders respond to incidents involving structural collapse, trench rescue, confined space, and rope rescue situations, as well as other emergencies.
Grantees: 5 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:
|Sub-Recipient (Regional Partners)
|Region
|Funding Amount
|Erie County (Cattaraugus County)
|Western NY
|$150,000
|FDNY
|NYC/Metro
|$74,035
|Monroe County (Genesee County)
|Western NY
|$133,559
|Nassau County
|Long Island
|$75,000
|Onondaga County
|Central NY
|$75,000
|Total
|$507,594
Critical Infrastructure Grant Program: This program promotes a common understanding and approach to risk management as well as providing funding to support local first responder’s efforts to mitigate risk and enhance protection capabilities at mass gatherings/special event sites, and government owned critical infrastructure sites.
Grantees: 16 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:
|Sub-Recipient
|Region
|Funding Amount
|City of Albany
|Capital Region
|$50,000
|Town of Carmel
|Hudson Valley
|$50,000
|Town of Eastchester
|NYC/Metro
|$50,000
|Erie County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|Village of Freeport
|Long Island
|$50,000
|Village of Hempstead
|Long Island
|$50,000
|Village of Mamaroneck
|NYC/Metro
|$47,000
|Town of Monroe
|Hudson Valley
|$27,800
|Niagara County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|City of Oneida
|Central NY
|$50,000
|City of Syracuse
|Central NY
|$50,000
|Town of Tonawanda
|Western NY
|$39,150
|City of White Plains
|NYC/Metro
|$50,000
|City of White Plains
|NYC/Metro
|$50,000
|Village of Woodbury
|Hudson Valley
|$50,000
|City of Yonkers
|NYC/Metro
|$49,986
|Total:
|$763,936
Cyber Security Grant Program: This program provides funding support for eligible counties, cities, towns, and villages to enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Funding may be utilized to mitigate capability gaps that have been identified through a risk assessment methodology.
Grantees: 32 awards were made through this competitive grant opportunity:
|Sub-Recipient
|Region
|Funding Amount
|Albany County
|Capital District
|$43,674
|City of Albany
|Capital District
|$50,000
|Village of Brockport
|Western NY
|$29,800
|Chautauqua County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|Clinton County
|North Country
|$49,925
|Cortland County
|Central NY
|$50,000
|Dobbs Ferry Police Department
|NYC/Metro
|$8,321
|Dutchess County
|Hudson Valley
|$50,000
|Village of East Hampton
|Long Island
|$50,000
|Franklin County
|North Country
|$50,000
|Fulton County
|Capital District
|$50,000
|Town of Geddes
|Central NY
|$50,000
|Genesee County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|Village of Hempstead
|Long Island
|$50,000
|Herkimer County
|Central NY
|$47,675
|Village of Lynbrook
|Long Island
|$15,585
|Monroe County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|Nassau County
|Long Island
|$50,000
|Niagara County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|Town of North Greenbush
|Capital District
|$50,000
|Oswego County
|Central NY
|$50,000
|Village of Port Chester
|NYC/Metro
|$44,000
|Putnam County
|NYC/Metro
|$18,000
|Schenectady County
|Capital District
|$47,350
|Seneca County
|Western NY
|$11,757
|Steuben County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|Suffolk County
|Long Island
|$50,000
|City of Troy
|Capital District
|$50,000
|Warren County
|North Country
|$49,500
|Washington County
|Capital District
|$50,000
|Westchester County
|NYC/Metro
|$50,000
|Yates County
|Western NY
|$50,000
|Total
|$1,415,587