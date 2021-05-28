NYS ‘Vax and Scratch’ program extended

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The “Vax and Scratch” program, which provides free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18-and-older with a grand prize of $5 million, will extend into next week.
Governor Cuomo announced Friday that ten new mass vaccination sites will pop up. The sites will remain open Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4. All sites will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
“After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus.”
The prize payout for this game is available below:
|1st
|$5,000,000
|2nd
|$50,000
|3rd
|$20,000
|4th
|$5,000
|5th
|$2,000
|6th
|$500
|7th
|$400
|8th
|$200
|9th
|$100
|10th
|$50
|11th
|$40
|12th
|$30
|13th
|$20
Sites participating in the program next week are:
Aqueduct Racetrack Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Blvd
South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Crossgates Mall
Former Lord & Taylor – Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd.
Albany, NY 12203
Javits Center
429 11th Avenue
New York, NY 10018
Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center
101 Old Falls St.
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Plattsburgh International Airport
Connecticut Building
213 Connecticut Road
Plattsburgh, NY 12903
Rockland Community College Fieldhouse
145 College Road
Suffern, NY
State Fair Expo Center
NYS Fairgrounds
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY 13209
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Drive
Johnson City, NY 13790
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center, Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY 11568
Westchester County Center
198 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY 10606