NYS ‘Vax and Scratch’ program extended

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The “Vax and Scratch” program, which provides free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18-and-older with a grand prize of $5 million, will extend into next week. 

Governor Cuomo announced Friday that ten new mass vaccination sites will pop up. The sites will remain open Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4. All sites will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. 

“After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus.” 

The prize payout for this game is available below: 

1st $5,000,000 
2nd $50,000 
3rd $20,000 
4th $5,000 
5th $2,000 
6th $500 
7th $400 
8th $200 
9th $100 
10th $50 
11th $40 
12th $30 
13th $20 

Sites participating in the program next week are: 

Aqueduct Racetrack Racing Hall 
110-00 Rockaway Blvd 
South Ozone Park, NY 11420  

Crossgates Mall 

Former Lord & Taylor – Lower Level 

1 Crossgates Mall Rd. 

Albany, NY 12203  

Javits Center 

429 11th Avenue 

New York, NY 10018  

Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center 

101 Old Falls St. 

Niagara Falls, NY 14303  

Plattsburgh International Airport 

Connecticut Building 

213 Connecticut Road 

Plattsburgh, NY 12903  

Rockland Community College Fieldhouse 

145 College Road 

Suffern, NY  

State Fair Expo Center 
NYS Fairgrounds 

581 State Fair Blvd 
Syracuse, NY 13209  

SUNY Binghamton 
10 Gannett Drive 
Johnson City, NY 13790  

SUNY Old Westbury 
Clark Center, Gate C 

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road 
Old Westbury, NY 11568  

Westchester County Center 
198 Central Avenue 
White Plains, NY 10606 

