NYS ‘Vax and Scratch’ program extended

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The “Vax and Scratch” program, which provides free New York State lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18-and-older with a grand prize of $5 million, will extend into next week.

Governor Cuomo announced Friday that ten new mass vaccination sites will pop up. The sites will remain open Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4. All sites will open at 8 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

“After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus.”

The prize payout for this game is available below:

1st $5,000,000 2nd $50,000 3rd $20,000 4th $5,000 5th $2,000 6th $500 7th $400 8th $200 9th $100 10th $50 11th $40 12th $30 13th $20

Sites participating in the program next week are:

Aqueduct Racetrack Racing Hall

110-00 Rockaway Blvd

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Crossgates Mall

Former Lord & Taylor – Lower Level

1 Crossgates Mall Rd.

Albany, NY 12203

Javits Center

429 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center

101 Old Falls St.

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Plattsburgh International Airport

Connecticut Building

213 Connecticut Road

Plattsburgh, NY 12903

Rockland Community College Fieldhouse

145 College Road

Suffern, NY

State Fair Expo Center

NYS Fairgrounds

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY 13209

SUNY Binghamton

10 Gannett Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center, Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY 11568

Westchester County Center

198 Central Avenue

White Plains, NY 10606