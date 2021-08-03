Off the Beaten Path: Rail Explorers

PHOENICIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ready to experience the magic of the railroads in an unforgettable way? Rail Explorers in the Catskills is saving you a seat!

Rail Explorers’ operations first began in 2015 in New York’s Adirondacks. After the positive response, they opened locations across the country.

Although the rail explorers require pedaling, the technology of steel wheels on steel rails makes the experience very different from riding a regular bicycle.

Their newest location takes the magical experience to Cooperstown.

If you’re interested in checking it out, they’re booking up quickly and suggest making a reservation.