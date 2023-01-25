DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for two individuals involved in an organized group targeting shoppers.

These distraction thieves try to hit big, busy stores to target their victims and in this case, shoppers in BJ’s were victims of these thieves.

DeWitt police shared these surveillance photos of the suspects, a man and a woman who police say ripped off a credit card in a wallet that was in the hands of a shopper.

While making conversation with the victim, they stole the card from their wallet while it was still in the shopper’s hands.

If you recognize the couple in the photo or are a victim of one of these crimes, contact the DeWitt Police Department

This isn’t the first case regarding money or credit cards being stolen as another incident of what appears to be an organized group targeting shoppers happened in a local store, where the victim’s wallet was stolen out of their purse in their shopping cart.

According to the police, these types of thieves typically work in pairs, one comes up to you to ask a question while the other takes your wallet or purse, even your grocery cart.

The police advise shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and to always keep a watchful eye on their wallets and purses.

They also advise shoppers to immediately report any suspicious activity that they may encounter by calling 911.