DeWitt Police looking for suspect who stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) - Each August, the night sky is filled with a spectacular show of meteors known as the Perseid meteor shower. It occurs when the Earth intersects the dust cloud left from comet Swift-Tuttle and the name comes from the constellation Perseus, where the meteors radiate (or shoot out) from.

To prepare, it’s best to find a spot away from city lights since light pollution can greatly affect the visibility of the meteor shower. The meteor shower will reach its peak here in Utica on the night of August 12, 2021. During this time, it is possible to see over 40 meteors per hour shooting across the sky above the northeastern horizon. It’s timing coincides with the new moon which is just a few days earlier. This will make it even easier to view the meteor shower since the moon won’t be as bright.