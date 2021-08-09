DeWitt Police looking for suspect who stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt police are putting you On The Lookout after a robbery at TNT Fireworks in the parking lot of the East Syracuse Walmart. The theft happened on June 27, and police have released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect cut a lock on a storage container and stole several thousand dollars worth of fireworks, police say. If you see this van or have any information about this incident, give DeWitt Police a call at 315-449-3649 or email tips to tips@townofdewitt.com.