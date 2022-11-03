SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads.

SPD reports that there was no trouble with the arrest, but Reynolds did have cocaine on him.

Reynolds had three active warrants out for his arrest, including a past incident in which he hit a victim with a beer bottle in the eye, repeatedly punched the victim in the eye, and then got on top of the victim while she was in bed, punched her in the head and choked her.

Reynold is being charged with the following crimes: