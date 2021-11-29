Fugitive of the week: 28-year-old Chad Lyons accused of stealing from Best Buy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for 28-year-old Chad Lyons.

He is a white male, approximately 5’08” and weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair, with green eyes. He has a noticeable tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and is currently homeless and believed to be living on the streets somewhere in the City of Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police.

Lyons is wanted on a six active warrants for the crimes of petit larceny and falsifying business records in the 1st degree. Lyons is accused of stealing merchandise from the Best Buy in the Town of DeWitt and then pawning the proceeds at a pawnshop in the Village of Solvay, police said.

He has a past history of committing similar crimes and currently has a bench warrant of the Syracuse Police Department stemming from a shoplifting incident in which he failed to return to court, officials said.

If you know where Lyons might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.