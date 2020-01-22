Fugitive of the Week: 3 wanted for assault, robbery on Onondaga Nation

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three individuals who are wanted for assault and robbery.
In July of 2019, a 41-year-old man and his wife, from out of state, were visiting family on the Onondaga Nation.
In the early morning of July 20, the couple and the wife’s sister drove to the Nation Dam where detective say they were drinking and listening to music.
When they arrived, there were several other individuals who were at the dam.
At one point, three men approached the man and asked him who he was. After talking for some time, one of the men hit the victim with a nearly full can of beer, according to detectives.
Then, the three men allegedly started punching and kicking the victim repeatedly. At one point, the wife and her sister covered the victim’s body with their own to try and shield him from the beating.
Both women were injured as well, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three suspects then fled from the scene in the victim’s car.
The suspects have been identified as brothers Shane and Brian Bucktooth, and Michael Thomas.
Shane Bucktooth has been described as a 37-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’4″ and 340 pounds.
Brian Bucktooth has been described as a 31-year-old man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6′ and 237 pounds.
Michael Thomas has been described as a 33-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’7″ and 180 pounds.
According to the sheriff’s office, Shane Bucktooth has priors for assault, DWI, criminal contempt, sex abuse and violation probation.
Brian Bucktooth has priors for DWI, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
Michael Thomas has been arrested for assault, possession of stolen property, menacing, DWI and violating probation.
All three are believed to be on the Onondaga Nation, according to the sheriff’s office.
If you know where any of these individuals are, call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrant Unit tip line at (315) 435-3032.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Hunt family finally gets to see Chiefs back in Super Bowl
- Patrick Mahomes is the first quarterback from a Texas university to start in the Super Bowl
- PHOTOS: Thousands of workers preparing Miami stadium for Super Bowl
- Fugitive of the Week: 3 wanted for assault, robbery on Onondaga Nation
- Journeyman Raheem Mostert becomes star for 49ers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App