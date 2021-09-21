Fugitive of the week: 54-year-old Angel Velez

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for 54-year-old Angel Velez, a man who has 32 prior local arrests.

Velez is a level 2, registered sex offender with a registration date of November 14, 2005 and is required to maintain his registration for life, according to police.

He must notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of residence address.

As a level 2 sex offender in New York State, it is also required people provide a sex offender photograph every three years within 20 days of their registration anniversary date for life.

Police said that as of August 24, 2021, Velez has not completed a change of address form, from 610 Helen Street apartment 2 to his current address, and had not mailed back his signed verification form, which is now a crime due to him moving.

Velex has an active arrest warrant for sex offender failed to register residence address within 10 days, sex offender failed to mail signed verification form within 10 days, and level 2 sex offender failed to provide his three year sex offender photograph, according to SPD.

Velez is a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 6 and 160 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warrants at (315) 442-5230.