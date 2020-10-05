(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking for the public’s help in finding this week’s Fugitive of the Week: Ashia Alexander.

In June of 2019, Alexander was arrested during a domestic dispute. Police said that Alexander punched her then-boyfriend several times in the head, which violated a “stay away” Order of Protection.

In September of 2019, Alexander was arrested again for allegedly breaking into the same victim’s residence by removing a screen and entering through a window.

Once she was inside, she allegedly woke the victim by banding on the bedroom door. She then punched him in the face, according to police.

The third arrest came later the same month when the same victim heard noises and found Alexander in his kitchen.

After he told her to leave, she armed herself with a large kitchen knife and chased him upstairs to the bedroom, where he locked the door, according to police.

In addition to those incidents, Alexander is wanted by Syracuse Police for three more unrelated domestic incidents.

Police said that she is the suspect and/or has been arrested 11 times for domestic-related offenses since February of 2019.

Even though Alexander listed her last known address as Rochester, it is believed that she may still be in the Syracuse area.

Alexander is a 24-year-old African American female with black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right arm.

Her last known address is 51 Earl St. in Rochester, New York.

She is wanted on three felony county court bench warrants:

Criminal contempt in the first degree and harassment in the second degree

Burglary in the second degree and criminal contempt in the first degree

Criminal contempt in the first degree, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

She is also wanted on three misdemeanor city court bench warrants for criminal contempt in the second degree.

If you have any information, please contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit Tip at 315-435-3032.