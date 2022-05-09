(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Audrianna Barry.

The 34-year-old woman forcibly stole over $1,000 in clothing, $455 in cash and a cell phone from a victim near 815 South Wilbur St. April 12, police say.

Barry, who stands 5’ tall and weighs 100 pounds, is believed to have gotten help from others during the robbery, according to the SPD. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Barry has five prior arrests and Robbery second degree, Grand Larceny fourth degree.