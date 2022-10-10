(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life.

Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on July 20, 2022, but failed to do so. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Hammond, 33, is a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses occasionally.

Hammond has five active warrants out of Oswego for Aggravated Family Offense, 3 for Criminal Contempt in the second degree, and Criminal Mischief in the third degree. He also has an active arrest warrant out of Syracuse for Sex Offender failure to register address.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hammond, you are asked to call (315) 442-5230.