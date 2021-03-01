Fugitive of the Week: Cameron Gathings, man with violent criminal history wanted for violating probation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s fugitive has a violent criminal history and numerous bench warrants issued for his arrest.

Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for 21-year-old Cameron Gathings. He’s a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. Gathings is approximately 6′ tall and weighs 203 pounds.

Gathings is wanted for violating his probation conditions and criminal obstruction of breathing after he was involved in a physical domestic situation with his girlfriend. During the December incident, Gathings was accused of pushing his girlfriend up against a wall and applying pressure to her neck. He was originally placed on probation for illegally possessing a handgun.

His last known address was 611 Seymour Street in the City of Syracuse. If you know where Gathings may be, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.