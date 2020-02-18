Fugitive of the Week: Cashmere McKenzie

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fugitive of the Week is a man who police said broke the strap off a woman’s purse to snatch it off her shoulder.

According to detectives, Cashmere McKenzie, 22, and two others started a conversation with a woman in the 500 block of Park Street.

They then walked her to a store and just as she was ready to say goodbye: “Mr. McKenzie forcibly stole her purse, which contained $300 cash, credit cards, phone and then took off on a bike with the other two accomplices,” said Sgt. Mike Smith.

The incident happened on August 19 around 11:30 p.m.

“Detectives worked on it prior to applying for the warrant, trying to find Mr. McKenzie and his two accomplices,” said Smith. “They were unsuccessful. It was turned over to use and I’m asking for the public’s help.”

McKenzie is wanted for second degree robbery. He is described as 5’9″ and 160 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of McKenzie, call the Syracuse Police Warrant Squad at (315) 442-5230. You do not have to leave your name.