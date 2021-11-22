Fugitive of the Week: Chancelor Paskel has nine active warrants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for Chancelor Paskel. The 27-year-old is 5′ 10″ and 155 lbs and has nine active warrants, police tell NewsChannel 9.

On August 11 at 512 Pond St, a victim reported that the suspect, who she has a valid stay away order of protection from, forced entry into her house, officials said.

Once inside the residence, Paskel grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her then punched her in the back of the head, officials said. Prior to leaving the residence, Paskel damaged the property of the victim including a television, cell phone, and tablet, according to SPD.

Paskel has an active arrest warrant for Burglary 2nd degree, Criminal Contempt 1st degree, three counts of Criminal Mischief, Menacing, Criminal Obstruction of Breath, and Harassment. Paskel does also have eight other active warrants

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Warrants Squad at (315) 442-5222.