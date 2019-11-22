Former Fugitive of the Week, Charles Williams, now in custody

UPDATE: Syracuse Police say Charles Williams was taken into custody on Monday morning. They say he was found in his apartment after many viewer tips.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say Charles Williams, 40, is an extremely dangerous man who is suspected of raping his ex-girlfriend in October and shooting two men outside of a Syracuse bar in November.

Williams is wanted for rape 1st, burglary 1st, and assault 2nd after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriends home on October 7th, and attacked her.

“He broke into her house, raped her and put her in the hospital with a broken neck and then fled the scene,” says Syracuse Police Warrant Squad Supervisor Sgt. Mike Smith.

Williams is also wanted for questioning for the double shooting outside of McNealy’s pub on Robinson Street, off of Teall Avenue on November 3rd. The victims were shot multiple times. They were both hospitalized with injuries considered non-life threatening.

Williams has an extensive criminal history with numerous felony arrests that include assault, robbery, burglary and drug charges.

“I’m hoping we can get him into custody, before he hurts someone else,” says Smith. ” I hope the victim in this case can get a little justice and be able to sleep at night, knowing he’s behind bars.”

Williams is 6’1″, and weighs 250 lbs. If you know where he is, place a call on the Syracuse Police Warrant Squad Confidential Tip line at (315)442-5230