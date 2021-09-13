Fugitive of the Week: Clarence Paige wanted for stabbing, shooting victim Syracuse police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you On the Lookout looking for a man who reportedly stabbed someone in the face and shot them twice.

On June 27 at 12:15 a.m., there was a large gathering outside 300 Burt Street in Syracuse. At the gathering, there arose a dispute over a debt between Clarence Paige, 30 and another person that turned physical, according to police.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the face and shot twice, once in the groin and another in the leg. Paige has an active warrant for assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon. He is 5’7”, with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 180 pounds.

Paige’s last known address is 300 Burt Street in Syracuse. He has had 11 prior local arrests, police say.

Syracuse Police ask that anyone with information about this incident call the warrants office at 315-442-5230.