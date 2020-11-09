Fugitive of the Week: Convicted sex offender Bruce Davis failed to notify change of address

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department is looking for Bruce Davis, 40. He is a convicted Level 1 sex offender who failed to notify authorities when he moved.

Davis’ last known address was the Catholic Charities Shelter, and he hasn’t been seen there since February 28, 2020.

Davis is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’11” and weighing 150 pounds. If you know where he is, contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at (315) 442-5230.