Fugitive of the Week: Cory McMullin wanted for burglary and menacing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are on the lookout for Corey McMullin, wanted for burglary, menacing, grand larceny, and criminal mischief.

On April 30 at 11:20 a.m. McMullin reportedly waited outside of a victim’s home for her to arrive. When she did McMullin pushed her inside and forced her to the ground. The victim reported McMullin pulling her hair and hitting her with a lamp. He then allegedly choked her and punched her, and threatened her life with a knife.

McMullin is accused of taking the victim’s cell phone, which prevented her from calling 911, and stole cash and other property. Before fleeing the scene, Police say McMullin punctured a tire on the victim’s car.

McMullin has 21 prior local arrests and frequents the Northside of Syracuse but his family resides on Annetta Street.

Corey McMullin is a Black male, 5’09” and 175 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Syracuse Police Warrants Tip Line at 315-442-5230.