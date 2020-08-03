Fugitive of the Week Daryl Dixon wanted on assault, weapons possession charges

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you on the lookout for Daryl Dixon, this week’s Fugitive of the Week.

Dixon has been arrested four times since 2015, and all were domestic-related calls involving assaults on former girlfriends.

Dixon has repeatedly violated orders of protection, and assaulted and harassed his victims.

Dixon is a 48-year-old black man, 6’0” tall and 280 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, along with a tattoo on his neck that says “Dejour.”

If you know where Dixon is, you are asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Office at (315) 435-3032.

