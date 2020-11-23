Fugitive of the Week David Kelly is a registered sex offender who failed to register his residence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9’s Fugitive of the Week is David Kelly. He is a registered sex offender who is wanted for failing to register his place of residence.

Under New York State Corrections Law, registered sex offenders are required to notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days of an address change. Kelly was last seen at the Rescue Mission on July 7, 2020, and hasn’t been seen since.

Kelly is described as a 49-year-old Black man who is 5’5” and weighs 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you know of his whereabouts, contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at (315) 442-5230.