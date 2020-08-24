Fugitive of the Week: Derrick Jones, wanted for burglary & assault

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for Derrick Jones.

On May 31 at 3:30 a.m. Jones reportedly violated a stay-away order of protection, broke into the victim’s residence, and continually punched the victim. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a laceration to her head, requiring several stitches.

Jones has been arrested locally 37 times. He has an active arrest warrant for Burglary in the 1st degree, Criminal Contempt in the 1st degree, and Assault in the 3rd degree.

Derrick Jones is a 38-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’09”, 185 pounds. His last known address is 139 Dablon Court 1C in downtown Syracuse.

If you have information on Jones’s whereabouts contact the SPD Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.