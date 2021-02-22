Fugitive of the Week Dontae Davis wanted on assault charges

On The Lookout - Fugitive of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department is looking for Dontae Davis, 39. His last known address was Forest Avenue in Syracuse. Davis is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11” and 170 pounds.

Davis is wanted for an incident where he allegedly choked a victim after a verbal dispute. He also allegedly punched the victim, as well.

Davis has an active warrant for strangulation in the second degree, and assault in the third degree. He also has 15 prior local arrests.

If you have any information about Davis’ whereabouts, call (315) 442-5230.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected