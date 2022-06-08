(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Douglas Gustafson.

The 36-year-old from Syracuse is a level 3 sex offender who police say absconded from New York State Parole. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for a federal probation violation, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.







Gustafson is 5’9”, weighs 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say his last known address was 701 Erie Blvd East but also has ties to Canastota and Cazenovia.

If you know where Gustafson might be, reach out to the NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force tips line at 315- 473-7625