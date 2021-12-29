Fugitive of the Week: Eury Roa

On The Lookout - Fugitive of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — This week, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office is putting you on the lookout for Eury Roa, 33.

He is an Hispanic male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 160 pounds, has black hair, with brown eyes. His last known address is 1247 Park Street in the City of Syracuse. 

Roa has two active warrants, a bench warrant from 2019 for the crime of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and a recent indictment warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Roa is accused of selling a handgun and drugs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Roa might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area