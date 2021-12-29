Fugitive of the Week: Eury Roa

(WSYR-TV) — This week, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office is putting you on the lookout for Eury Roa, 33.

He is an Hispanic male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 160 pounds, has black hair, with brown eyes. His last known address is 1247 Park Street in the City of Syracuse.

Roa has two active warrants, a bench warrant from 2019 for the crime of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree and a recent indictment warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Roa is accused of selling a handgun and drugs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Roa might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.