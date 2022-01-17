Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hale

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for this week’s fugitive of the week.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Gerald Hale. Otherwise known as “Jazz”.

Hale is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He is a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 300 block of Park Street in Syracuse and is known to frequent the northside of Syracuse.

According to Syracuse Police, Mr. Hale has 22 prior arrests and did break the terms of his probation,

If you have seen Gerald Hale or can provide police with information as to his whereabouts, please contact the Syracuse Police warrants squad at 315-442-5230.