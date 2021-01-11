Fugitive of the Week: Gregory Johnson wanted for violent burglary and assault in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are hoping NewsChannel 9 viewers can help them catch their latest fugitive, Gregory Johnson.

Johnson is wanted in relation to a domestic burglary that happened on West Matson Street in the early morning hours of November 10, 2020. Johnson entered the victim’s home while she was asleep and began punching her in the face. He accused the victim of having his cash app card and demanded she gives it back. Johnson then grabbed the victim’s throat, choked her, and threatened to kill her with a knife. Police say 2 small children witnessed the attack.

Johnson has an active warrant arrest for Burglary in the 2nd degree, Menacing in the 2nd degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th degree, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, Harassment, and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He also has an active warrant for Violation of Probation and has 34 prior local arrests.

Gregory Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 6’01” and 160 pounds. His last known addresses are on Hawley Avenue or Fernwood Avenue in Syracuse.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Warrants Division by calling 315-442-5230.